Off Day Off Topic Thread: Concert and Music Edition

Look - if you’ve been around the Royals Review comments, you know there’s been more than a little angst. We are at, arguably, the lowest point of the entire Dayton Moore era: the Royals literally cannot go further down in the stands, there is a new owner who could theoretically make changes, and he has chosen not to. We seem to be in a never-ending purgatory where the Royals keep sucking forever while everyone tells us not to worry because the front office created a good team almost a decade ago.

So let’s not do that. Here we go with a good old fashioned Off Day Off Topic Thread. Let’s not speak about Royals baseball. Instead, we’ll talk about other things. Today’s theme: music, mostly.

I am seeing a bunch of concerts this summer, something like eight between April and October. How often do you go to live entertainment events—not just concerts, but ballets, plays, orchestras, any of the above? Yesterday, I saw AJR with my wife at Starlight Theater. What was the most recent group you saw in concert? Who is your Bucket List musical act? Someone who you want to see desperately but haven’t gotten the chance to? What is the farthest you’ve traveled to see a live event? We’ll go ahead and include sporting events here, too. Going on a vacation and seeing a baseball game or something doesn’t count—it has to be the reason you took the trip. A lot of creatives and musicians who you see on stage are Enneagram Type 4s. Do you have any affinity towards personality tests like the Enneagram or Myers-Briggs? What about astrology or horoscopes?

BONUS: Best concert venue. Worst concert venue. Go.