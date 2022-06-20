Royals Rumblings - News for June 20, 2022

Daniel Lynch danced out of trouble by getting a lot of whiffs on Saturday.

“It was kind of weird because when I realized I didn’t have a lot of pitches to work with, I actually started striking more guys out,” Lynch said. “Because I was just attacking, knowing that I couldn’t get deep into counts. So I think that would probably be the biggest difference and something I would definitely take away. “When I knew I had fewer pitches to work with, I was forced to be in the zone and attack and some good things were happening.”

Brady Singer looked good for five innings, but the Royals had some trouble in the sixth on Sunday.

“I felt good,” Singer said. “I just made a dumb mistake to Laureano, I was trying to go in, but it took off on me and ran away. That was the key part of that outing, hitting him there, kind of put me in a jam.” “Whenever you have a stress inning like [the fifth], you know that might have some carryover,” Matheny added. “And then single, hit batsman, wild pitch. Things are starting to head in a bad direction. So we got to take our shot. Cuas has been really good.”

The bats were silent on Sunday against a rookie pitcher signed out of independent ball.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get anything put together or add up those big hits to make something happen,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s frustrating. But like we’ve talked about, when you’ve got a young pitcher that we haven’t seen before it just takes a little while to get a read on him.”

Nicky Lopez lost his arbitration case with the Royals and will make $2.55 million this year.

“(It’s a) relief being done, it’s kind of in the rear-view mirror now,” Lopez said of his feelings. “The whole process kind of stinks. We tried on our end to get a deal done for a couple weeks before. It didn’t seem like it was going to happen, so we had to go.”

Zack Greinke and Cam Gallagher are likely to rejoin the team this week, but the roster will be limited to 13 pitchers beginning today.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter wonders if we will see some roster shakeups this week.

Lynn Worthy talks to MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. about the influence of their fathers.

Anne Rogers writes about Danie Lynch’s relationship with his father.

Pete Grathoff writes why Lorenzo Cain, who was let go by the Brewers, was so beloved in Kansas City.

Darragh McDonald at MLB Trade Rumors writes about Michael A. Taylor as a trade candidate.

