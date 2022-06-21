Royals become owners of DongTown for a day in 6-2 win over the Halos

The Royals took Game 1 against the Angels on Monday night after three long balls and a quality start from Kris Bubic. It’s the first time Kansas City has won on a Monday this season.

It didn’t take the Royals long to purchase land in Dongtown, USA. Following a lead-off single from Whit Merrifield in the top of the first, Andrew Benintendi belted a two-run shot to right-center off Noah Syndergaard to give Kansas City an early 2-0 lead. It was Benintendi’s third home run of the season.

Since his return from Triple-A Omaha, Kris Bubic had seemingly found his groove. He’d been throwing his change-up more and his velocity had bumped up a few notches. On Monday, the left-hander looked sharp through the first four innings — allowing only one run. However, in the home half of the fifth, Los Angeles tied the game on an RBI-single from Taylor Ward.

Though he coughed up the lead, Bubic finished the night with authority by striking out the side in his sixth and final inning. His season ERA lowered to 7.41.

In the top of the seventh, the Royals broke through and regained the lead on a two-out, RBI-double from Nicky Lopez.



The Royals took a stranglehold on the game in the top of the eighth. With one out and a runner on second, Salvador Perez obliterated his 11th home run of the season to straight away center field. A few batters later, Hunter Dozier cranked a solo shot to left field to make it 6-2.

Dylan Coleman, Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont combined to slam to the door and claim Kansas City’s fourth win of the road trip.

The Royals, 24-42, will go for the series win tomorrow night in Anaheim. Jon Heasley will face Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter earlier this season. First pitch is slated for 8:38 p.m. CT.