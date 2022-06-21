Game 67 Thread: Royals vs. Angels

After sinking to and staying on rock bottom as the worst team in baseball, the Royals have put together an honest-to-goodness hot streak—albeit a small one. They’re winners of four of their last five games and are no longer the worst team in baseball. Yay!

And as bad as the Royals have been this year, I would almost rather watch them than the Angels. The non-Dodgers Los Angeles team is desperate to send Mike Trout, best player in baseball and legitimately one of the best baseball players of all time, to the playoffs again. But after standing 27-17 on May 24, they promptly lost 14 in a row, fired their manager, and lost their $200 million man, Anthony Rendon, to the year with an injury. Brutal.

Hey, at least the Angels aren’t the Mariners, who haven’t been to the playoffs since Ichiro’s rookie season just over two decades ago. Yeesh.

Royals lineup

Angels lineup