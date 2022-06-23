Royals Rumblings - News for June 23, 2022

Salvador Perez missed Wednesday’s game with a thumb injury.

“As expected with him seeing doctors all the way out here, we’re still wanting our guys to get their eyes on everything,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We’re still getting all the information and letting the doctors do their thing and figure out exactly what it is we’re looking at.”

Vahe Gregorian writes that despite some setbacks, Dayton Moore deserves some respect.

Let’s face it, though: Unless and until things turn sharply, nothing Moore can say will be very soothing. That’s as it should be, really. And even if I’m intrigued to watch the ongoing development the rest of the season and hold out hope we’ll see some true traction toward a better future, I can’t blame anyone who thinks otherwise. But what I find strange and unjustified and disturbing is the vitriol directed toward the admirable Moore, particularly online. Maybe that’s just the world we live in, but I don’t see why some mock him or are so quick to pounce on his words instead of his obvious points. For instance, at the JCC when he called this season “a necessary phase of what we have to go through” he obviously meant this is a time of growing pains … not that the Royals accept losing, as I’ve seen some try to frame it.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown recaps Tuesday’s wild game and notes the high walk rate from Royals pitchers.

Only 15 teams since 2000 (and not including 2020) have had a higher walk rate than the Royals do right now as a team. That’s just unacceptable. And while things have been better lately, five walks came around to score in a game that took until the 11th inning to reach a decision. Mike Matheny is upset about the 13-man pitching staffs (which, come on) being bad for pitcher health. That’s all the more reason why they need to get someone in place to lead the pitchers who can help to curb this epidemic.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains thinks Bobby Witt Jr. is coming around.

Witt Jr. may not be in the Rookie of the Year conversation (at the moment), but he’s truly having a very fine start to his major league career. Entering the game on Tuesday, he had a 97 wRC+, a number that’s been steadily climbing. Baseball Savant provides a nice visual on rolling rate stats to illustrate how a player is performing relative to the league. Bob’s rolling wOBA chart shows how he found a comfort zone around plate appearance 120 or so.

Zack Greinke will be activated from the Injured List to start Friday.

Jeffrey Flanagan talks to Lorenzo Cain about a potential reunion.

Oh, one more thing Lorenzo Cain tells me, “Let the fans know I would love to retire as a Royal one day.” — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) June 22, 2022

MLB Pipeline adds Vinnie Pasquantino to their top 100 prospects list.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter wonders if Nate Eaton has a future with the Royals.

Mark McCarthy at Kings of Kauffman looks back at the time the Royals traded Cecil Fielder.

Austin Hays becomes the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle.

The Guardians defeat the Twins to take over first place.

In his 696th MLB game, David Robertson finally got a plate appearance.

Who is the most irreplaceable player in the American League?

Clint Frazier will now go by the name Jackson Frazier.

Who are the 2022 Cy Young sleeper picks?

Ken Rosenthal writes that the Tigers are a mess due to their own failings.

MLB will allow teams to sell CBD sponsorships.

Stanford is eliminated from the College World Series.

The most interesting teams for tonight’s NBA draft.

Trevor Lawrence didn’t really lose $15 million by gambling his rookie bonus on crypto.

How CRISPR rice could help tackle climate change.

America is having trouble falling asleep.

Stranger Things is wasting opportunities with the character of Lucas.

Your song of the day is Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Circle.