Royals vs. Athletics Friday game thread

The Royals return home tonight with some famous friends in town. The Big Slick charity weekend starts tonight with Kansas City natives Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner, and Rob Riggle (Jason Sudeikis had to back out) hosting other celebs with a charity softball game at the K to raise money for Children’s Mercy. Adam Scott, Heidi Gardner, James Van Der Beek, Kevin Pollak, and Sheryl Crow are just some of the famous faces you may see in town this weekend. Hey, can we swap TV’s Richard Kind for Cal Eldred tonight?

As for the Royals, Zack Greinke was activated and will make the start tonight (Daniel Lynch was placed on the Injured List). Edward Olivares was also activated to take the place of Salvador Perez, who is out with a thumb injury.

Opening a six-game homestand tonight with Zack Greinke on the mound.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/licKiJOlpO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 24, 2022

The A’s are now the only team in the American League worse than the Royals, although that appears to be partly by design, having traded top stars like Matt Chapman, Mat Olson, and Sean Manaea last off-season. Lefty Cole Irvin takes the mound with a lineup full of Major League-like substances.

Kansas City



⚾: 5:10pm PT vs. Royals

: NBCSCA

: Bloomberg 960 AM

: https://t.co/M834H8aCde

: https://t.co/sssl73rFGn

Starting pitcher: Irvin pic.twitter.com/xYmwdkR9DN — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 24, 2022

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and 610 Sports in Kansas City.