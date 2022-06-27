Royals Rumblings - News for June 27, 2022

Anne Rogers writes that Brady Singer had a good start ruined by a tough bounce and a bloop.

If Singer, who made six errors last season (good for a .700 fielding percentage) had let the ball go past him, Merrifield would have made the play in the shift. At worst, the game would have been tied after the seventh; at best, the Royals would have still had the lead. But Singer’s deflection — which was clearly a natural reaction to a comebacker — created “weird spin” on the ball, Merrifield said, and the second baseman couldn’t get to it in time to make a play, putting runners on second and third for Allen. “I usually check where the shift is, because I’ve gotten beat by that before, where I hit one that’s coming up the middle and Whit or somebody else is standing there,” Singer said. “But I didn’t really see this one. I definitely should have let it go through, but I think I was protecting myself, honestly. You feel kind of stupid when it happens, but it was just reaction, panic, when it comes back toward me.”

Mike Matheny laments that Sunday was a game that got away.

“It was a couple of games here in a row we had opportunities ... two of those,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “I feel like those are games we need to walk away with, and we didn’t.”

Matheny says Jackson Kowar will serve as a multi-inning reliever.

“He’s got above-average everything, and it’s just a matter of getting into that attack mode, which we haven’t seen much here at this level,” Matheny said. “But we know he’s done it extremely well at the Triple-A level.”

Bobby Witt Jr. made a play over the weekend that impressed the skipper.

“That was one of the best plays I’ve seen. I’m just amazed at the carry Bobby has from different angles and having no legs under him on that one at all,” Matheny said. “It was a nice play on the backside by Carlos to pick the short hop. “But the carry (Witt) gets, the ball off the bat, I didn’t think he was going to get to it, first of all, and then to be able to get off the throw, and then to put that much on it, is very unique.”

BOBBY!!!

What a play from the hole.

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

— Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 25, 2022

The Astros combine to no-hit the Yankees, then hold them hitless for seven innings the next day.

Eight players are ejected after a wild brawl between the Angels and Mariners.

Former #1 overall pick Mark Appel finally gets the call to the big leagues at age 30.

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson will take the pitching coach job at LSU.

Ronald Acuna Jr. could be headed back to the Injured List with a foot injury.

Bryce Harper fractures his thumb.

High school pitcher Andrew Dutkanych, a projected first-round pick, withdraws from the draft to attend Vanderbilt.

Ken Rosenthal writes that expanded playoffs hasn’t really boosted competition.

A look at some trade candidates and where they might end up.

Could Aaron Judge hit 60 home runs?

Can Juan Soto make the necessary adjustments?

A historic Negro League ballpark in Michigan comes back to life.

A look at the slow integration of women in baseball.

Ole Miss is your 2022 College World Series champions.

The Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Next year’s NBA draft class is loaded with international talent.

Scientists create bionic robo-fish to eat microplastics in the ocean.

Cash is becoming less used by shoppers, but it is still necessary for many.

The new film Elvis demonstrates the problem with musician biopics.

Your song of the day is The Kooks with She Moves In Her Own Way.