 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 73 Thread: Rangers vs. Royals

Vinnie!

By Matthew LaMar
/ new
In this photo illustration, the Italian national flag is printed on a white card.
In this photo illustration, the Italian national flag is printed on a white card.
Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Guess what? It’s time! Vinnie Pasquantino is in the big leagues. Now, it’s about a month too late. But here we are. He’ll be the designated hitter with Hunter Dozier playing first again. I’m interested in seeing Pasquantino play first base, but in all likelihood he’s going to be the Royals’ DH-first guy a la Billy Butler during the Eric Hosmer years, with Nick Pratto as the Hosmer here. That makes Dozier the Kila Ka’aihue of this scenario I guess.

Anyway. Baseball!

Rangers lineup

Royals lineup

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...