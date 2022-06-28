Game 73 Thread: Rangers vs. Royals

Guess what? It’s time! Vinnie Pasquantino is in the big leagues. Now, it’s about a month too late. But here we are. He’ll be the designated hitter with Hunter Dozier playing first again. I’m interested in seeing Pasquantino play first base, but in all likelihood he’s going to be the Royals’ DH-first guy a la Billy Butler during the Eric Hosmer years, with Nick Pratto as the Hosmer here. That makes Dozier the Kila Ka’aihue of this scenario I guess.

Anyway. Baseball!

Rangers lineup

Royals lineup