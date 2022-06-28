Game 73 Thread: Rangers vs. Royals

Guess what? It’s time! Vinnie Pasquantino is in the big leagues. Now, it’s about a month too late. But here we are. He’ll be the designated hitter with Hunter Dozier playing first again. I’m interested in seeing Pasquantino play first base, but in all likelihood he’s going to be the Royals’ DH-first guy a la Billy Butler during the Eric Hosmer years, with Nick Pratto as the Hosmer here. That makes Dozier the Kila Ka’aihue of this scenario I guess.
Anyway. Baseball!
Rangers lineup
We're not actually playing in Kansas. pic.twitter.com/9uZxIl5dFB— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 28, 2022
Royals lineup
Vinnie Pasquantino is set to make his MLB debut tonight as our series vs. Texas continues.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/qObMPhDH7m— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 28, 2022
