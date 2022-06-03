Royals Rumblings - News for June 3, 2022

Alec Lewis looks at how the young pitching prospects from last year’s draft are faring early on.

Multiple scouts see Kudrna as an athletic body and strike-thrower with front-line potential, but there are questions about his fastball’s shape, inconsistencies with his breaking ball and the way his body uses the slope down the mound. Mozzicato is touted for his clean delivery, his snappy curveball and the carry on his fastball that enhances its ability to earn swings-and-misses at the top of the strike zone. Still, one scout identified his shorter extension as a question mark; the farther he releases the ball from the plate, the easier it will be to hit.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains notes the lack of swing-and-miss from Royals starting pitchers.

However, what really caught my attention was the fact in facing 27 Guardians, he struck out only one batter. And got just three swings and misses on the afternoon. Keller had one whiff on 23 swings against his four-seamer, one on 13 swings against his slider and one on 10 swings with the sinker. I broke out my abacus and yep…three swings and misses all afternoon. While Keller’s outing may have been extreme in the lack of whiffs, it was something that has become all too common for Royals starters this season.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at the role of owner John Sherman.

Look, I get it. The fact that Eldred is employed is a black mark on everyone. But I also get why he wasn’t quick to clean house after his first real season as owner. I think it’s fair to give him the season. If this continues as it’s headed and no changes are made at all, I think it’s open season on Sherman. But I believe the answers about Sherman as an owner will come in October/November. I know it’s easy to be upset with not getting that gratification instantly, but I don’t believe Sherman is one to move quickly and you can see the argument that the issues he’s dealing with now are two months old rather than two years old to him.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report writes about trade candidates for the Royals this summer.

Scott Barlow has to be traded this year, in my opinion. His fastball velocity dropping so hard so fast terrifies me. He’s throwing his fastball less than any pitcher in recent baseball history not-named Sergio Romo and Romo was a side-arm frisbee slinger. This isn’t normal. It’s working! His ERA is down to 1.64! But he’s also running up a career high 4.10 FIP and I don’t actually know how long he can last like this. Find a team that needs him for this year and flip him before his value crashes. Maybe it never does, but it’s not worth risking for a reliever. You signed him as a minor league free agent. The surplus value he’s provided you is absolutely remarkable. Move on now and extend the value he can provide your organization for the next six seasons or so.

CBS Sports lists Andrew Benintendi as one of its trade candidates to watch this summer.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes that Salvador Perez’s struggles have put the Royals in a tough spot.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes why things might be better for the Royals in June.

Baseball America has an updated top 100 prospect list, with Vinnie Pasquantino now on the list at #61, with MJ Melendez (#44) and Nick Pratto (#54).

The latest mock draft from MLB Pipeline has the Royals taking a college outfielder.

The Padres release former All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano.

Josh Donaldson was hurt by the lack of support from teammates in his spat with Tim Anderson.

Which good hitters struggle with secondary pitches?

Who are the leaders in the MVP race so far?

How can baseball teams use virtual reality to prepare for games [$]?

Does a launch-angle plateau tell us hitters are falling behind pitchers?

Nike’s Phil Knight is looking to buy the Portland Trail Blazers.

Coco Gauff reaches her first Grand Slam final at the French Open.

An interesting study on SIDS was totally mishandled by the media.

Sheryl Sandberg leaves a mixed legacy at Meta.

A look back at MTV’s Best Kiss Award.

Your song of the day is Don Henley with All She Wants to Do is Dance.