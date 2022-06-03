Royals Review Radio: The time to clean house episode

Enough! Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Cullen Jekel have had enough of the losing and are calling for the Royals to clean house, from Dayton Moore to Mike Matheny to Cal Eldred. Plus we talk to David Lesky of Inside the Crown, who is also ready for a regime change.

Here are links to some of the things we talked about:

Matthew LaMar: Five years, no progress: it’s time to clean house

Craig Brown: Fire Dayton Moore (from 2013)

You can read David Lesky at Inside the Crown and follow him on Twitter at @DBlesky

