Royals vs. Astros Friday game thread

The Royals return for a ten-game homestand, beginning tonight against the first-place Houston Astros. In fact, the schedule now gets a bit tougher for the last-place Royals, with 15 of their next 19 games against teams with winning records.

Brady Singer hopes to keep up his terrific string of starts tonight. He has given up just three runs in his last three starts with 20 strikeouts in 19 2⁄ 3 innings and an ERA of 1.37.

Here's how we will line up behind Brady Singer tonight to open the homestand vs. the Astros.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/NRdrLTyPS0 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 3, 2022

Right-hander Jose Urquidy goes for the Astros, and while he’s been great at home, he’s been terrible on the road with a 7.09 ERA. This will be the first time he has ever faced the Royals.

The game begins at 7:10 CT and airs on Bally Sports Kansas City and on 610 Sports in Kansas City.