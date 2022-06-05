Filed under: Sunday Thread: Astros at Royals Could they really win a series against the Astros? By Ryan Landreth Jun 5, 2022, 2:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sunday Thread: Astros at Royals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports Could the Royals really win a series against the mighty Houston Astros? It’ll be an uphill battle if they’re going to do it. First pitch is at 1:10 pm. More From Royals Review Royals acquire pitcher Albert Abreu from Texas Royals Rumblings - News for June 3, 2022 The Royals lost but I am having problems with my Rocket League account which is more pressing at the moment Vinnie Pasquantino still mashing for Omaha Taking a look at the AL Central after the month of May Royals Rumblings - News for June 2, 2022 Loading comments...
Loading comments...