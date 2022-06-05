 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Thread: Astros at Royals

Could they really win a series against the Astros?

By Ryan Landreth
MLB: Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Could the Royals really win a series against the mighty Houston Astros?

It’ll be an uphill battle if they’re going to do it. First pitch is at 1:10 pm.

