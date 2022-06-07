Royals hammered by Toronto 8-0

The ugly season got even uglier on Monday night, as the Royals were blanked by the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0. It’s the seventh time Kansas City has been shutout this season.

After a two-hour rain delay, the Royals and Blue Jays began the top of the first inning at 9:15 p.m. Despite that long layoff, both pitchers dealt through three innings. However, it was Royals starter Daniel Lynch that was the first to blink.

In the top of the fourth, Toronto tacked on two runs on a two-run shot by MLB legacy Bo Bichette. In the ensuing inning, Danny Jansen made it 3-0 on a sacrifice fly.

The game unraveled in the sixth inning as Lynch surrendered two more long balls to Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Santiago Espinal — extending the Blue Jays’ lead to 6-0. The Royals’ left-hander allowed six earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts over 5 2⁄ 3 innings.

In the seventh and the eighth, Toronto added a run a piece on a Teoscar Hernandez RBI single and a wild pitch from Albert Abreu.

As you’ve made it this far into the story, you’re probably asking yourself — “well, what about the Royals’ offense”? To sum it up shortly, Michael A. Taylor was 2-for-2 while the other eight hitters were 0-for-27 with five strikeouts.

The Royals, 17-36, take on these same Blue Jays tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. CT. Brad Keller will go toe-to-toe with Alek Manoah.