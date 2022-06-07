 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals lose 7-0 to Blue Jays

By Matthew LaMar
Manager Mike Matheny #22 of the Kansas City Royals relieves pitcher Brad Keller #56 during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium on June 07, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tonight, the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-0 at Kauffman Stadium. The Blue Jays tagged Royals starter Brad Keller for a pair of runs in the second and scored three more in the seventh off a combination of Keller and Collin Snider. Taylor Clarke coughed up two more runs in the ninth inning. The Royals’ offense managed six hits—all singles—and walked four times but failed to score.

The Royals are 17-37, 20 games below .500 on June 7. They have won three games since May 18. Tomorrow, they face Toronto once more before hosting a four-game weekend series at the K against the Baltimore Orioles.

