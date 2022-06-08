Fealty to Fetty forgone, Royals roll 8-4

In the midst of a lost season, Kansas City had a chance to finally do something cool today. With a loss, they could have paid tribute to Royals legend Fetty Wap by moving their record to 17-38. Unfortunately, they did not come through in an 8-4 win.

Yusei Kikuchi did his damndest to prevent the Royals from achieving the Fetty Wap record. He refused to throw strikes to a team that hadn’t scored in three days, walking four batters in the first inning. He was pulled before he could complete the inning, having allowed three runs and thrown 45 pitches. Brady Singer, noted Fetty Wap fan, responded. He allowed a rocket of a homer to Raimel Tapia, who came into the game with a .314 slugging percentage and one homer. An inning later, he grooved one to Zack Collins that wound up over the fence, bringing the Jays within a run. Singer continued his efforts by allowing Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette to reach, but Vlad Guerrero Jr. nuked the inning for Toronto by hitting a weak grounder on a 3-1 count. It tied the game, but no more runs were scored in the inning.

In a surprising turn of events, the Royals took control of the game from there. Singer completed the fifth inning and didn’t allow any more runs. The offense put up at least one run in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. Salvador Perez hit his first triple since July 19, 2017. Carlos Santana had a big game, ensuring he will remain in the lineup for the foreseeable future. Scott Barlow made it interesting in the ninth, but he got three outs before allowing five runs to end the game.

The eight runs scored were the most in a game for the Royals since a May 15th win in Colorado. The win moves the Royals to 18-37, still firmly last in the division. They will welcome the Baltimore Orioles to town for a four-game set starting tomorrow.

Brady Singer - 5.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 2 HR

Yusei Kikuchi - 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, 0 HR

Carlos Santana - 4-4, 2B, BB, RBI, R

Zack Collins - 2-4, 2B, HR, RBI, R