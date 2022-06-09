Royals Rumblings - News for June 9, 2022

Mike Matheny was glad to see his offense break out of their funk.

“I liked how guys went about the situational hitting, making things happen,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “That’s the kind of team we need to be, being able to hit and run, being able to put a bunt down, move guys around and then get the big hit. That’s what they did.”

Salvy remarks on his first triple in five years.

“I was pushing him from the dugout,” manager Mike Matheny added. “I knew there would be a big smile — once he caught his breath. And then once he got to the dugout.” Perez was admittedly not thinking “triple” out of the box — he thought it might be caught at first. “The wind helped me, the wall,” Perez said. “It bounced past Tapia, so I saw that I had a chance. That’s why I went for it.”

Vahe Gregorian calls for patience with the Royals.

Then as now, the Royals retooled their farm system into one widely regarded among the best in the game. Then as it distinctly is now, it was hard to see what was bubbling up while you waited. Maybe you remember screaming for regime change in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Heck, maybe you were one of those calling for it in 2014 … even in the middle of the Wild Card Game against Oakland that changed everything. Maybe you then swore that you would cherish those two seasons the rest of your life. That’s not to say what was then will be now. But it is to say that there are many reasons for this gridlock now, and that the architects of that magic ought to be granted the benefit of the doubt in seeing this through.

Alec Lewis writes that Matheny has tried to maintain an optimistic attitude.

And though that is the indisputable reality, Matheny’s job as manager mandates productive messaging and perspective massaging. This brings us to what he believes in his heart — that the Royals, at 18-37, are better than what they have shown. “It’s just what I believe,” he said Wednesday. “And there’s not anybody that can talk me out of it. I’m grateful for that mindset, and if I could pass on anything through that clubhouse, that’s what it would be.”

Anne Rogers writes about Vinnie Pasquantino.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to be where you are,” Pasquantino said. “That’s how I approach it. I know I’m going to get four or five at-bats every night. I know I’m going to play first base or DH. I want to make the best of it. I try not to give any of that away, and the last thing you want to do is be thinking about somewhere you’re not and give away four at-bats that night, end up having a bad night. “For me, I just like competing and trying to win. It’s just approaching every game with the mindset of walking back to the locker room with a W for the team instead of with an L.”

Hunter Dozier is day-to-day with side discomfort.

Amir Garrett will begin a rehab assignment to Omaha on Wednesday.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman wonders if there is any immediate hope for this club.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter has his takeaways from the Blue Jays series.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals wants a Whit Merrifield trade.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report ranks the top fifteen players for the draft.

All-Star voting begins.

The Orioles designate Chris Owings for assignment.

Which managers are on the hot seat?

MLB players sound off on defensive shifts as it looks like they may be banned soon.

The secret that turned Nestor Cortes into one of the best pitchers in baseball.

The Giants demote catching prospect Joey Bart.

The Blue Jays promote top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno.The Angels play nothing but Nickelback songs as their walk up music to shake things up.

Umpire Angel Hernandez alleges MLB manipulated reviews to make minorities look bad.

Julio Teheran signs with a team in the Mexican League.

The new A League of Their Own series on Amazon has a trailer and a release date.

Why professional golfers are choosing LIV Golf and Saudi propaganda.

Breaking down the NBA player acting performances in Adam Sandler’s basketball-centric movie Hustle.

Uranus and Neptune may hold the key to figuring out why Earth ended up being so hospitable to human life.

How a saxophonist tricked the KGB by encrypting secrets in his music.

Netflix will not give in to weekly episodes for Stranger Things.

Your song of the day is P.M. Dawn with Looking Through Patient Eyes.