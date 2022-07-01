Royals Rumblings - News for July 1, 2022

Vahe Gregorian writes about the effect Zack Greinke has had on the rest of the pitching staff.

“Every time I’ve seen him go out there, I feel like he executes his plan so well and (is) so calm, cool and collected …” said reliever Scott Barlow, who earned his 10th save on Wednesday. “That’s something I’ve picked up (from) him a lot: just how even he is at all times. And I think he’s never up or down. “And to do that over the amount of time he’s done it, I think that has allowed him to be as good for as long as he has.”

Greinke joked about his age after Wednesday’s start against Texas.

“‘I’m starting to get old out there. I’m an old man,’” Melendez recalled the 38-year-old Greinke saying, prompting a grin from the young catcher. “It’s just funny, stuff like that. He knows himself, knows when he needs that break. … He felt like he needed a little time to recuperate. [He] missed two spots in a row, and for him, that’s not really like him. Went up there, loosened the mood and ended up getting the guy out.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown reviews Zack’s start and marvels at his creativity.

He’s 38 and will turn 39 in October. And he just happened to be making the 500th start of his big league career. He became the 49th pitcher to make 500 starts in a career, which is pretty impressive. Of the previous 48, 32 are in the Hall of Fame with CC Sabathia’s time on the ballot yet to start and Roger Clemens in the situation Roger Clemens is in. So this is no small feat. And what amazes me so much is that he reinvents himself so much.

Vinnie Pasquantino appreciated the ovation he received from Royals fans.

“I’m really humbled by the city of Kansas City and of the reaction that they gave in my first at-bat,” Pasquantino said. “I haven’t felt anything like that in my entire life. I just want to say thank you to all the people that came out tonight. I saw an Italian flag in the stands, I saw a sign that said, ‘It’s Pasquantino Time,’ or something like that. From a personal side, that’s a pretty cool thing.”

Alec Lewis profiles the young slugger.

“I love it,” Zumwalt said. “One of my first hitting conversations in-depth in this role was with George (Brett). When I talked to George, one question was, ‘What was your thought on the strikeout?’ There were several expletives about how much he hated striking out. He felt like, ‘Not only was I embarrassed, but I let the team down.’ I think Vinnie has some of that in him.”

MJ Melendez tells Dave Brown at Bally Sports Kansas City draws comparisons between MJ Melendez and another versatile catcher, John Wathan.

“Any position where I’m out there playing the game I love is fun for me,” Melendez said. “I don’t think there’s a position the Royals could put me in where I didn’t like it. They could put me anywhere, even shortstop — but with Bobby (Witt) out there, we’re probably set.” As Wathan could tell him, you never know where a major-league career might take you. “Even before coming to the Royals, going back to the University of San Diego, and even high school, I always told the coaches that it didn’t matter where — I just wanted to play,” Wathan said. “And coming up, there always seemed to be other players on the team who could only play catcher. So that’s where they played. And there always seemed to be other players regarded as better prospects than I was. I felt like I had to be as versatile as I could be in order to get in the lineup.”

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes why this July will be so uncertain for the Royals.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals looks at Bobby Witt Jr.’s Rookie of the Year chances.

No Royals advance to the run-off stage of All-Star voting, but Ronald Acuna and Aaron Judge are the top vote-getters and automatically get starting bids.

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds could be a popular trade target this summer.

Fernando Tatis, Jr. has a timeline for his return.

How Luis Arraez is making batting average cool again.

Seattle pitcher Marco Gonzales is having a record-setting season in the gap between his ERA and FIP.

Agent Casey Close threatens legal action against Doug Gottlieb for his characterization of Freddie Freeman’s contract negotiations.

Rob Manfred wants robo-umpires by 2024 and hints at expansion to 32 teams.

Does “hard in, soft away” work for pitchers?

A California agency helps clear the way for a new ballpark in Oakland.

Kevin Durant demands a trade, and the Suns are his preferred destination.

USC and UCLA are preparing to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

