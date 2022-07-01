Royals vs. Tigers Friday game thread

The Royals and Tigers face off this weekend in Detroit with two of the three worst records in the American League (thanks Athletics!). Both teams were expecting to be further along in their rebuilds than this, and a recent column at Yahoo Sports! asks whether or not the teams should just admit the rebuild has turned into just plain losing.

But perhaps brighter days are ahead for the boys in blue. Bobby Witt Jr. is catching fire (.316/.365/.566 over his last 20 games), MJ Melendez has been solid, and Vinnie Pasquantino is now up. Even Kyle Isbel and Edward Olivares are hitting well. Now if only the Royals could pitch.

Brad Keller will take the hill tonight. Vinnie bats clean up - I’m old enough to remember when the Royals didn’t want to call him up because it would put too much pressure on him to carry the offense.

Brad Keller heads to the mound to open the road trip in Detroit.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/X58lWSNAfB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 1, 2022

The Tigers have some young hitting prospects in the lineup with Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, although Torkelson has yet to get going. Veteran Michael Pineda is on the hill in his first start after missing six weeks with a fractured middle finger.

Big Mike back on the mound. pic.twitter.com/YAuAvdQWjj — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 1, 2022

Game time is at 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.