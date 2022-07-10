Andrew Benintendi named to All-Star team

Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi will be heading to Dodger Stadium for the All-Star Game after being selected as a reserve for the American League. It will be the first appearance in the Midsummer Classic for the 28-year-old free-agent-to-be. Benintendi leads Royals regulars with a 125 OPS+ and is hitting .317/.387/.402 going into Sunday’s action. He is third in the league in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 27th in wRC+.

The 2021 Gold Glove winner will be one of four reserve outfielders for the American League, joining Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, Seattle rookie Julio Rodríguez, Toronto’s George Springer, and Houston’s Kyle Tucker. They will back up starters Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees, and Mike Trout of the Angels. You can find complete rosters here.

The 2022 American League All Star roster! pic.twitter.com/lGV3sQzB1G — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2022

The 2022 National League All Star roster! pic.twitter.com/ycuebXV5ko — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2022

There will be players bowing out of the game due to injuries or starting pitchers who need the days off, so it won’t be too surprising if reliever Scott Barlow is added as well.

The All-Star Game will be Tuesday, July 19 at Dodgers Stadium at 6:30 CT on FOX.