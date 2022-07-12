Get your Bobby Witt Jr. shirt from BreakingT!

Halfway through his rookie campaign, Bobby Witt Jr. has been as advertised, thrilling Royals fans with his power, speed, and defense. According to Royals stats guru Dave Holtzman, Witt is the first rookie since 1933 to have 15+ doubles, 5+ triples, 10+ home runs, and 15+ stolen bases by the All-Star break. And last night he was the first player ever to get 6+ hits, 3+ RBI and 3+ stolen bases in a doubleheader sweep!

Witt has also dazzled with his defense, like this jump-throw a few weeks ago against the A’s.

