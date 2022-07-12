 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 87 Thread: Tigers vs. Royals

No MAT again

By Matthew LaMar
/ new
Kansas City Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera (26) fields a ground ball during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera (26) fields a ground ball during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

So, Michael A. Taylor isn’t in the lineup because he has a shoulder injury. After pitching two innings. Two. And 37 pitches.

Ugh. I have no words. Not here, anyway. Here are your lineups:

Tigers lineup

Royals lineup

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...