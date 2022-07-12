Game 87 Thread: Tigers vs. Royals

So, Michael A. Taylor isn’t in the lineup because he has a shoulder injury. After pitching two innings. Two. And 37 pitches.
Ugh. I have no words. Not here, anyway. Here are your lineups:
Tigers lineup
How we line up tonight against the Royals. pic.twitter.com/QAaiZuj1NA— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 12, 2022
Royals lineup
Here's how we'll take the field behind Kris Bubic tonight as our series vs. Detroit continues.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/KZ5uvMpcr5— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 12, 2022
Loading comments...