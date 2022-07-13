Royals Rumblings - News for July 13, 2022

Lineup irregularities for the Triple-A Storm Chasers last night may have given some insight into what the Royals will do with their roster as they head to Toronto.

Quite a few regulars missing as the Storm Chasers open a road series. The Royals fly to Toronto tomorrow. #Royals https://t.co/DUGqA8nSBA — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) July 12, 2022

Regulars like Nick Pratto, Nate Eaton, Brewer Hicklen, Michael Massey, and Freddy Fermin were absent.

A leadoff triple ... by the catcher?!@Royals rookie MJ Melendez scoots around the bases and logs just the third leadoff three-bagger by a backstop in MLB history: pic.twitter.com/ab7rPDoFkV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 13, 2022

The Royals are presently #20 on the FanGraphs farm system ranking. More info here.

At MLB Trade Rumors, Darragh McDonald highlights Brad Keller as an under-the-radar trade target.

Some chalk lines will be added to fields in the Florida State League to limit shifts.

David Laurila at FanGraphs talked to the Orioles co-hitting coach about approaches. It’s really interesting, including notes about dialing back a swing in certain situations. The Orioles just won their 9th consecutive game.

Some advice for snagging a ball at a MLB or MiLB game. I can add: use your damn manners! I watch players and coaches decide where to throw baseballs every day, and the bottom tier is the super loud “BALL BALL! HERE! BALL!” shouters. A little “please” and “thanks” goes a long way.

The NBA will impose a penalty for take fouls starting next season.

Coming soon: 24/7 Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

Three people were charged with crimes after stealing handwritten lyrics to Hotel California and trying to sell them. The jokes in jail will write themselves...

SOTD: Marvelous 3 - Freak of the Week