Royals Rumblings - News for July 14, 2022

Dayton Moore commented on having ten players unavailable in Toronto due to vaccination requirements.

“We can’t really talk about the vaccination status of players,” Moore said, “but our guys have done an incredible job for really the last year and a half. Our medical team, coaching staff, our front office personnel, of doing our best to educate everybody in our organization and provide them with the necessary guidance, giving them the proper amount of space and grace along the way to make very informed decisions. “But at the end of the day, it’s their choice. It’s what they decide to do. And we’ve always been an organization that kind of promotes and encourages their individual choices. Unfortunately, some of this affects the team. We’re disappointed in some of that, but we realize it’s part of the game. It’s part of the world we live in, and we’re just really looking forward to providing these players that opportunity that are getting this chance to play in Toronto.”

Whit Merrifield and other players talked about the decision not to get vaccinated.

“This wasn’t something that I took lightly. I had a really dear friend of mine die from COVID, a college friend. He passed last fall of COVID. So it’s something that I’ve taken seriously,” Merrifield said. “But talking to people, I feel that the vaccine initially — what it was supposed to do, it’s not doing it — and if it was doing what it was supposed to do, stopping the spread of COVID — I would probably have a little more willingness to take it. “But it’s not doing that, and I don’t feel like COVID is a threat to me. So it was a choice I made when talking to my family, talking to my wife. “Didn’t think the risk was worth it, honestly.”... “I understand what Canada has in place right now. That’s the only reason that I would think about getting it at this point is to go to Canada,” Merrifield said. “That might change down the road. Something happens, and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes.”

Vahe Gregorian writes that the unvaccinated Royals neglected their duty to their teammates.

President Dayton Moore has conveyed that message over and over again over the years, and it’s something we could all take to heart in how we treat co-workers. It’s a point of emphasis because being focused solely on yourself can warp how you play (or behave) and distort your mindset in success or failure. It also can obscure what it takes to think, and perform, in the context of being part of something bigger than yourself. It’s sure hard to see that through this lens, isn’t it?

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reacts to the Drew Waters trade with the Braves.

Waters is, however, if I may borrow a phrase from the past, the key to the trade. He doesn’t necessarily scream prospect material at this point, but pedigree remains and after seeing how just about the entire minor league system for the Royals has progressed at the plate over the last two seasons, this acquisition is worth the gamble of a draft pick in my mind. And it’s a great test for Drew Saylor and company to see if they can unlock a hitter who has roots in another organization. Make no mistake though…this is a roll of the dice for the Royals. We’ll learn quickly whether it’s boom or bust here.

So does David Lesky at Inside the Crown, with a look at Andrew Hoffman, the pitcher in the deal.

He throws his fastball at around 92-93, but I’ve seen reports of him at 95-96 and that he’s able to hold his velocity into games. He has an interesting delivery that offers just a bit of a delay in his windup and I think that gets hitters all flustered, but likely won’t as much at higher levels. He has an average slider and an average changeup, but he reminds me of the type of pitcher the Guardians love. He’s athletic, throws strikes and probably has a little more velocity in him. While I don’t have a ton of faith in what this organization can do for him, they have been better with some minor league development in terms of adding velocity, so maybe there’s something there. I wouldn’t expect an ace or anything, but he can be a three/four type if everything works out for him.

Former outfielder Reggie Sanders will represent the Royals at the draft.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter doesn’t think Whit Merrifield’s time in Kansas City will end well.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals criticizes the Royals for allowing Michael A. Taylor to get hurt pitching.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman looks at who would play left field if Andrew Benintendi gets traded.

