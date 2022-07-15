Royals Rumblings - News for July 15, 2022

The Royals were pretty loose for their 3-1 win with an undermanned squad.

While outside the clubhouse, many fans and pundits focused on the absent stars or the Royals’ “underdog status” against the Blue Jays, the young guys made themselves at home. Laughter and excitement reigned as Pasquantino cracked jokes about being a veteran presence. “To have a familiar face that you have casual conversations with all the time, it just really relaxes you and helps you out — in the clubhouse and in the dugout,” said Eaton. “Without them joking around and keeping it relaxed, you’re going to think about it too much and tense up. So it’s nice that we have people like that to make it not so serious.”

Nicky Lopez comments on the fact that some of his teammates did not make the trip to Toronto.

“I’m not one to tell people what they can and can’t do with their bodies, what they can and can’t put in their bodies. I respect their decision,” Lopez said. “They’re our teammates. I know a lot of guys here respect their decisions as well. “But like I said, it’s an opportunity for the fans to maybe see what the future might hold. We’re going to have a lot of guys that their names have been thrown on social media as guys to look forward to. Now, they’re going to be playing with us here in Toronto. I think it gives the fans a little glimpse of what the future might hold. I think that’s exciting.”

Sam McDowell wrote that not everyone in the Royals clubhouse is pleased with the players that decided not to get vaccinated.

“(A) few of us,” one player wrote in a text message, “are (ticked).” As the unvaccinated players say their teammates have been understanding of their decision, a handful of vaccinated players have voiced complaints about the situation to members of the coaching staff in recent weeks. They’re reasonably annoyed by the situation and struck by a feeling of abandonment that’s only heightened by the fact that the 10 are skipping a weekend series as the Royals occupy last place in the American League Central. Some have concluded that their teammates simply don’t care, or at least don’t care enough.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains sees the ten unvaccinated players as an embarrassment for the organization.

Is John Sherman ok with this? All this money he (and his group) invested, a desire to build a downtown stadium and this is the thanks he gets? A front office without a plan and a clubhouse in disarray. With everything that’s happened since he bought the club, it sure feels like the dream of owning a baseball team has turned into a nightmare. How is he going to drum up support among the taxpaying constituents he will need if they get a middle finger from the team in return? Attendance is already in the pits, especially as the team skids to another season where 100 losses are in play. This could make it worse. Sherman should be furious. No one emerges from this looking good. This moment has pulled back a curtain and revealed things we didn’t want to know about the Royals. Everyone associated with the organization should be embarrassed.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown reacts to Whit Merrifield’s willingness to get vaccinated for a better team.

Again, this has nothing to do with the actual process of getting the vaccination. But it sure does tell the clubhouse where he stands for them. Maybe they have a better understanding of what he means and it’s not a big deal, but that is a huge slap in the face to his team. He wouldn’t have played in the series anyway, even though he says he might have, but maybe the guy who hit .135/.177/.164 in the 9-17 start for the Royals while mostly hitting leadoff shouldn’t be talking about changing his mind on a decision like that for a better team. I don’t know. I think it comes off as a pretty bad look.

Jon Heyman says the Yankees are unlikely to pursue Andrew Benintendi, but many others - including the Blue Jays - are still in, hoping they can change his mind on vaccinating.

Nick Pratto was excited to get the call to the big leagues.

“It was just tears from my mom, and my dad was excited,” Pratto said of relaying the news to friends and family. “After that it was my girlfriend, family, everybody. It was just really hard to kind of find the order of who and what to talk about. I think everybody was just excited and happy for me. It was kind of a whirlwind of phone calls.”

Sam Dykstra of MiLB writes what you can expect from Pratto.

What always kept Pratto as a prospect — and helped seal his place as a Top 100 prospect in the last two years — was his defense. His athleticism and agile movements at the cold corner allowed some evaluators to give him 70 grades for his glovework on the 20-80 scouting scale. That would make him a potential Gold Glove first baseman, and his fielding ability might be what plays best immediately for Kansas City.

Alec Lewis talks to Jim Bowden about the trade deadline.

Bowden: I think the Royals are two years away from legitimately contending. In their rebuild mode, I would not let any back-end reliever stand in the way of a trade that could land a future everyday position player and a middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher. I would listen on all of their players, including Barlow, whose trade value will never be higher.

Pitching coach Cal Eldred is among the coaches not available this weekend.

Darragh McDonald at MLB Trade Rumors writes about Brad Keller as an under-the-radar trade candidate.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report looks at the best first-half performers in the farm system.

Preston Farr at Kings of Kauffman writes that the vaccination status of Royals players points to a larger problem.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals writes the Royals shot themselves in the foot.

Why every Blue Jays series reveals problems with MLB’s COVID policy.

The Yankees bring back veteran infielder Tyler Wade.

Texas shortstop Corey Seager replaces George Springer on the All-Star roster.

Here’s who should have gone #1 overall in each draft.

What separates some hard-throwers from others is the shape of their fastball.

Statcast now has data on bat tracking.

Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen challenges reporter Jon Heyman to a charity boxing match.

Agent Casey Close sues personality Doug Gottlieb for libel over his characterization of Freddie Freeman’s contract negotiations.

The Cubs are sued over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Remembering the time Padres owner Ray Kroc took to the PA to call his team stupid.

