Royals vs. Blue Jays Friday game thread

The replacement Royals continue on in Toronto after last night’s upset 3-1 win. The youngsters brought a jolt of energy to the game with Nicky Lopez calling it an “unselfish” win.

It will be a similar lineup today, with Lopez starting at second ahead of Michael Massey. Nate Eaton, who homered in his MLB debut, gets the start again in centerfield. Zack Greinke takes the mound. The Royals did activate Josh Staumont and brought back Carlos Hernandez today, with Angel Zerpa shipped out (Brad Keller can officially go on the restricted list today).

Here's how we're taking the field behind Zack Greinke tonight in Toronto.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/qtIxWu06cg — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 15, 2022

The Blue Jays start right-hander Alek Manoah, who tossed six shutout innings against the Royals in Kansas City back on June 7.

Game time is at 6:07 CT with the broadcast on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.