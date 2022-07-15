Undermanned Royals overwhelmed by Jays in 8-1 loss

Reality set in for the replacement Royals on Friday as Zack Greinke lasted just four innings and the young hitters managed just five hits in an 8-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday night.

Greinke gave up a run in the second inning when Raimel Tapia knocked the third hit of the inning to drive in Teoscar Hernandez to make it 1-0 Jays. But it was the third inning that did the most damage. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off with a single, but Bobby Witt Jr. continued his poor defense stretch with an error to put two runners on. Hernandez made it pay with a 416-foot blast to plate three runs and make it 4-0.

Meanwhile Alek Manoah continued his domination of the Royals this year. After tossing six shutout innings against them in Kansas City in June, he dominated the decimated lineup tonight. The 24-year-old right-hander gave up just four hits and no walks with six strikeouts in seven innings of work, giving him a 0.69 ERA against Kansas City in two starts.

The only run the Royals managed came in the fifth inning. Manoah hit Ryan O’Hearn to lead off the inning, and Nick Pratto followed up with his first MLB hit.

After a Nate Eaton force out, Nicky Lopez singled Pratto home to put the Royals on the board.

Carlos Hernandez came in for the fifth and gave up three more runs on a home run to Matt Chapman to put the game away. Alejandro Kirk added an RBI single in the sixth to make it 8-1.

The blowout did give the Royals the opportunity to get some rookies in for their first MLB action. Michael Massey, Maikel Garcia, and Freddy Fermin all got up for the first time, although none of them were able to reach base.

The Royals drop to 36-54 and will face off against the Blue Jays tomorrow at 2:07 CT with Daniel Lynch scheduled to pitch for the Royals.