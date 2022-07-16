Royals trade Foster Griffin to the Blue Jays for pitcher Jonatan Bernal

The Royals announced they have traded left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin to the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league pitcher Jonatan Bernal. The Royals had designated Griffin for assignment earlier this week to make room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Drew Waters, who was acquired from the Braves.

Bernal is a Mexican-born right-handed pitcher who just turned 20-years-old. He was pitching in Low-A in the Florida State League where he is significantly younger than much of his competition. In 52 2⁄ 3 innings for Dunedin he had a 5.47 ERA and 8.0 strikeouts-per-nine-innings with 3.8 walks. Bernal throws in the low-90s with good sink, as well as a curve and a changeup. Pitcher’s List wrote that he has “a nice feel to pitching at a young age here. The arsenal may sharpen and grow.”

Griffin is a former first-round-pick by the Royals who had some early struggles in his minor league career but finally broke into the big leagues with one game in 2020. He missed the entire 2021 season following Tommy John surgery and recovered this year to appear in five gave for the Royals. In six career MLB innings, he gave up seven runs (six earned) while walking four. The 26-year-old-lefty had pitched well for Triple-A Omaha with a 1.93 ERA in 28 innings.