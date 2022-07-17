Late home run sends Royals into break with 4-2 loss in Toronto

Kris Bubic pitched well (the instant he gets away from Cal Eldred!), but a late home run off the Royals bullpen doomed Kansas City on Sunday afternoon. The Toronto Blue Jays took a 4-2 victory on Sunday afternoon, sending the Royals into the All Star break on a three-game losing streak.

The Royals scored the first two runs of the game, as Edward Olivares hit an RBI single in the first to make it 1-0. In the next inning, it was Nick Pratto hitting his first career home run into right field for a 2-0 lead. But that was pretty much the end of the highlights for the offense. They really only had one good scoring chance the rest of the game, which came with two on and one out in the seventh. Michael Massey fouled out to third and Pratto was picked off first to end the frame. Replay showed that Pratto might have been safe, but Mike Matheny didn’t challenge the play. He was probably too busy daydreaming about how he could get Joel Payamps into the game later.

Toronto got two unearned runs off Kris Bubic because of a Bobby Witt Jr. third-inning error. The 2-2 knot held until the eighth inning, when Alex Kirk hit a two-run homer off Wyatt Mills to put the Jays in front 4-2.

Bubic’s final line: 7.0 innings, five hits, no earned runs, and four strikeouts. His ERA fell under 6.00. He was really good. Jose Berrios, who isn’t good typically, also kept the Royals held to two runs in 6.1 innings.

Mike Matheny is horrible, but man was he bad this weekend. I mean, WOW was he bad. Can we just leave him in Canada at this point?

OPTIMISM: Massey, Pratto, and Eaton are all guys I want to stay up here after this series. Trade Whit Merrifield. DFA Ryan O’Hearn. I don’t need everyday player Nicky Lopez. I want to see August lineups of eight guys 25 and younger and Salvador Perez. Of course we won’t, but that’s what I want to see. And if they send these guys right back down while keeping O’Hearn on the roster, I’m going to lose my mind.

The Royals go into the All Star break at 36-56, all alone in last place in the AL Central. They have the second-worst record in the American League. Oh, Dayton Moore baseball!