Royals Rumblings - News for July 18, 2022

Kris Bubic gave the Royals a strong start, but it wasn’t enough on Sunday.

“That’s one of the best we’ve seen from him,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We give him a little bit more run support, he’s probably still going. It seemed liked he just kind of kept getting better. He mixed it up so well. … “I thought (catcher) Freddy (Fermin) did a fantastic job with the game plan, just keeping them off-balance. Man, I didn’t know which way they were going to go in certain counts. (Bubic) was executing pitches when he got to those counts, with everything. You just can’t ask a pitcher to do more than that.” Matheny called Bubic’s Sunday curveball “elite.”

Michael Massey was called out on an odd interference call on Saturday.

“I felt the contact and then I kind of saw them point at me,” Massey said. “To be 100 percent honest with you, I’m not 100 percent sure of the rule. I swung, it was kind of a backdoor cutter out of the plate, fell over the plate, fell over the plate. They thought I interfered with him. You know, it is what it is. “I appreciate Skip coming out and really having my back in that moment. It was really cool for me, being a rookie, my first start out here. To see a coach like that have your back is really special.”

Nick Pratto smacked his first MLB home run.

“Feels come and go in this game,” said Pratto. “Even when you feel good, sometimes you don’t get results and when you feel bad, sometimes you do. It’s a funky game we play. For me, it was just getting back into a rhythm. … I’ve been seeing the ball well, so just piecing everything together.”

Massey talked about making his Major League debut.

“I just gave my dad the bat,” Massey said while standing in front of his locker in the clubhouse. “He’s been my best hitting coach, my biggest support, both my parents have. The stuff that happens today, you don’t do that stuff by yourself. The amount that they’ve sacrificed for me to be able to be in this spot is really special to me, so I personalized a message and gave the bat to my dad.”

Getting the call to the big leagues was a dream come true for Freddy Fermin.

“That’s the first thing we have, the first dream as a baseball player,” Fermin said. “When I was 5 years old, I was dreaming of this moment. Now, it’s real. It feels amazing. My family, everybody around me, they said, ‘Wow. You are in The Show.’ That feels very, very great.”

The Royals made a number of transactions after the game Sunday, bringing back the regulars from the restricted list and placing Daniel Lynch on the Injured List.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/Xw5fH394lW — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 17, 2022

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes that seeing the kids this weekend gives fans hope.

Jerry Edwards at Inside the Royals writes that Whit Merrifield owes the Royals nothing.

Dayton Moore’s son Robert was drafted by the Brewers 72nd overall.

Seattle wins their 14th straight going into the All-Star break.

Austin Riley, Jake Cronenworth, Ty France, Miles Mikolas, Liam Hendriks, and Devin Williams are among the All-Star replacements.

For the first time, sons of big leaguers were selected with the top two picks in the draft with Jackson Holliday (son of Matt) and Druw Jones (son of Andruw).

The Nationals will entertain trade offers on Juan Soto after he rejects a $440 million offer.

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale suffers a broken pinkie on a comebacker.

The Tigers demote top prospect Spencer Torkelson.

Marlins’ Miguel Rojas blasts the umpire as ready for the All-Star break after a horrendous strike call.

Fox Sports apologizes for overlaying Yankees and Red Sox logos on the World Trade Center site.

Cameron Smith rallies to defeat Rory McIlroy and win the Open Championship.

The rippling effects of Deandre Ayton returning to the Suns.

Crypto’s carbon footprint is about to shrink.

Tackiness is back.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get hitched in Vegas.

