2022 MLB draft, day two open thread

Day two of the draft begins today at 1 p.m. CT with rounds 3-10. Coverage will be only available online at MLB.com. The Royals will have the seventh pick in each round. The draft will conclude tomorrow at 1 p.m. CT with rounds 11-20.

Here are some of the top names available:

RHP Brock Porter, St. Mary’s HS (MI)

Ranked #24 by ESPN and #12 by Baseball America, he is considered one of the top pitchers available overall, but has slid likely due to bonus demands. The Rangers could be a possibility to snag him with Kumar Rocker signing for significantly underslot, but if no team is able to come to terms with Porter, he will attend Clemson.

LHP Tristan Smith, Boiling HS (SC)

Ranked #46 by MLB Pipeline and #64 by Baseball America, he is a lefty that can throw in the mid-90s and a breaking ball with plus potential. He can have command issues at times and needs to develop a third pitch. Smith is also committed to Clemson.

RHP Jonathan Cannon, University of Georgia

Cannon was considered a potential first-rounder before the 2021 season, but mono cost him his season and he returned to the Bulldogs to be their top pitcher, with an ERA of 4.02 ERA and 68 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 78 1/3 innings. He throws 93-94 with a good cutter and a solid slider that induces groundballs. Baseball America ranks him #46, MLB Pipeline ranks him #60, and ESPN ranks him #58.

C Malcolm Moore, McClatchy HS (CA)

Left-handed bats are always in demand, although there are questions whether Moore will stick behind the plate. He has a fluid swing and plus power that could transition to first base. The Stanford commit is ranked #57 by MLB Pipeline, #51 by ESPN, and #66 by Baseball America.

C Brady Neal, IMG Academy (FL)

One of the younger players in the draft at age 17, Neal also has a sweet left-handed swing, but has yet to unlock power. He is a good athlete, but on a smaller 5’9’’ frame. The LSU commit is ranked #44 by ESPN, #74 by MLB Pipeline, and #83 by Baseball America.

Others:

CF Gavin Turley, Hamilton HS (AZ) - ESPN #62, BA #85, MLB #107

RHP Jacob Zibin, TNXL Academy (FL) - ESPN #67, BA #127, MLB #131

3B Cameron Smith, Palm Beach Central HS (FL) - ESPN #69, BA #81, MLB #84

RHP Brandon Sproat, Univ. of Florida - ESPN #73, BA #75, MLB #117

C Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt - ESPN #76, BA #213, MLB #97

3B Trey Lipscomb, Univ. of Tennessee - ESPN #77, BA #142, MLB #136