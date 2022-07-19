When and how to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game takes place tonight from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan will lead the best of the American League against Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who gets the start for the Midsummer Classic for the first time in his career, and in his home stadium.

The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX with Joe Davis on play-by-play with analyst John Smoltz. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will provide on-field coverage, with pre-game coverage by host Kevin Burkhardt and analysts Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas, and David Ortiz.

Andrew Benintendi will be the lone Royals representative, and it will the first selection in the outfielder’s fine career. Benny is hitting .317/.386/.401, good third in the league in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and his wRC+ of 127 is good for 27th in the league.

Here is the American League roster:

American League starting lineup:

DH Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

RF Aaron Judge (NYY)

3B Rafael Devers (BOS)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

LF Giancarlo Stanton (NYY)

CF Byron Buxton (MIN)

SS Tim Anderson (CHW)

2B Andrés Giménez (CLE)

C Alejandro Kirk (TOR)

P Shane McClanahan (TBR)

Reserves: C Jose Trevino (NYY); 1B Luis Arraez (MIN); 1B Miguel Cabrera (DET); 1B Ty France (SEA); 2B Santiago Espinal (TOR); SS Xander Bogaerts (BOS); SS Corey Seager (TEX); 3B José Ramírez (CLE); OF Andrew Benintendi (KCR); OF Kyle Tucker (HOU); OF Julio Rodríguez (SEA); DH J.D. Martinez (BOS)

Pitchers: Paul Blackburn (OAK); Emmanuel Clase (CLE); Nestor Cortes (NYY); Liam Hendriks (CHW); Clay Holmes (NYY); Jorge López (BAL); Alek Manoah (TOR); Martín Pérez (TEX); Jordan Romano (TOR); Gregory Soto (DET); Framber Valdez (HOU)

Unavailable: 2B Jose Altuve (HOU); OF George Springer (TOR); OF Mike Trout (LAA); DH Yordan Alvarez (HOU); P Gerrit Cole (NYY); P Justin Verlander (HOU)

Here is the National League roster:

Starting lineup:

RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

CF Mookie Betts (LAD)

3B Manny Machado (SDP)

1B Paul Goldschmidt (STL)

SS Trea Turner (LAD)

C Willson Contreras (CHC)

DH William Contreras (ATL)

LF Joc Pederson (SFG)

2B Jeff McNeil (NYM)

P Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

Reserves: C Travis d’Arnaud (ATL); 1B Pete Alonso (NYM); 1B C.J. Cron (COL); 1B Freddie Freeman (LAD); 1B Albert Pujols (STL); 2B Jake Cronenworth (SD); SS Dansby Swanson (ATL); 3B Austin Riley (ATL); OF Ian Happ (CHC); Kyle Schwarber (PHI); Juan Soto (WSN); DH Garrett Cooper (MIA)

Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (MIA); Tyler Anderson (LAD); David Bednar (PIT); Luis Castillo (CIN); Edwin Díaz (NYM); Tony Gonsolin (LAD); Ryan Helsley (STL); Joe Mantiply (ARI); Miles Mikolas (STL); Joe Musgrove (SDP); Devin Williams (MIL)

Unavailable: 3B Nolan Arenado (STL); OF Bryce Harper (PHI); OF Starling Marte (NYM); P Corbin Burnes (MIL); P Max Fried (ATL); P Josh Hader (MIL); P Carlos Rodón (SFG)

SB Nation has partnered with DraftKings. Here are the betting odds for the All-Star Game with the American League as a 1.5 run favorite, with a moneyline of -105, and an over/under on total runs scored in the game at 7.5.