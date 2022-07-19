Royals Rumblings - News for July 19, 2022

Scouting director Danny Ontiveros talks about how the Royals only drafted college players on the first two days of the draft.

“It wasn’t planned,” Ontiveros said after the second day of the draft concluded. “Sometimes it just really depends on availability at that time. If you’ve got the money. There’s signability questions that come up with some of the high school players. But the one thing is, we like these players. So when you start looking at things. Financially, things worked out. And we really liked these players. So I just kind of ended up going with it.”

He elaborates with Anne Rogers.

“I started looking at it like, ‘OK, we got some starter ceiling, bullpen ceiling, really solid catcher… and then you got Levi Usher, who’s going to be plus anywhere in the outfield,” Ontiveros said. “You always want to get some youth and bigger ceiling to hit on, but sometimes when it’s not there, I think some people have a tendency to force it at times, and I didn’t want to do that. “We had players that we liked and did a lot of work on. Sometimes it’s just not a fit. And we’ve got 10 more rounds tomorrow.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown wonders what the clubhouse will be like after the break.

Still, there’s no doubting the fact that the atmosphere in the clubhouse and the dugout has been questioned throughout the season and this pending weekend could have been at least part of the reason. Now that it’s past and it’s no longer a looming issue, does that change anything? I don’t know the answer to that, but it’s a question that I’m looking forward to finding the answers to. If this is a lingering issue, will there be changes? Which leads me to thinking about trades because the deadline is just two weeks and a day away. Does it make it more likely that the Royals do shop someone like Michael A. Taylor or even Hunter Dozier. It’s easy to wonder what their market is, but they are still the same player they were before this weekend. Maybe they’re slightly less attractive to an AL East team, but also the only team from the East the Blue Jays host more than once is the Orioles and they likey don’t factor in to the trade discussions with the Royals.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report profiles day two draftees, third-rounder Mason Barnett and fifth-rounder Hunter Patteson.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals likes the college-heavy draft strategy.

Juan Soto captures the Home Run Derby crown.

Ronald Acuna Jr. was nearly set on fire during Home Run Derby ceremonies.

If tonight’s All-Star Game is tied after nine innings they’ll use a home run derby as a tiebreaker.

MLB players give their All-Star competition ideas

Kumar Rocker signs an underslot deall with the Rangers.

What would Rafael Devers be looking for in a long-term deal with the Red Sox?

Mike Trout lands on the Injured List with a rib injury.

Chris Sale undergoes finger surgery, but could still return this year.

Rob Manfred calls eliminating blackouts a “massive undertaking” that will require “fundamental reordering” of media rights.

MLB screwed up in putting the Futures Game on Peacock.

The Senate Judiciary Committee asks MLB what the impact would be if the antitrust exemption were repealed for the minor leagues.

Donors will give 100 Texas Tech football players five-figure NIL deals.

David Feherty leaves NBC to become the analyst for LIV Golf.

Unlocking the mysteries of human hibernation.

Bots bolstered the fan-led campaign for director Zack Snyder’s Justice League do-over.

Why Costco’s $4.99 rotisserie chicken is inflation-proof.

Your song of the day is Kendrick Lamar with SZA with All The Stars.