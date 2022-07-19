 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB draft, day three open thread

Rounds 11-20 today, concluding the draft.

By Max Rieper
2022 Major League Baseball Draft Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The MLB draft concludes today with rounds 11-20 taking place beginning at 1 p.m. CT with coverage exclusively online at MLB.com. The players selected today will be mostly college players to fill out A-ball rosters, although you may see teams try to lure a few high school players if they have some wiggle room in their bonus pool.

The Royals have taken nothing but college players in their first ten picks, we’ll see if they try to land one of the prep players.

