2022 All-Star Game Thread

The 2022 Kansas City Royals All-Star Game representative is Andrew Benintendi in the midst of a career year. Here are your 2022 All-Stars, courtesty of MLB.com:

American League All-Stars

Elected starters

Legacy selection

DH: Miguel Cabrera (DET)

Reserves

Starting pitchers

Relievers

National League All-Stars

Elected starters

Legacy selection

1B: Albert Pujols (STL)

Reserves

Starting pitchers

Relievers

Will Benintendi make an appearance? Moreover, will anybody in Kansas City actually care if that happens? Who knows! But we shall see.