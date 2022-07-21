 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 Royals draft class tracker

Who will sign?

By Max Rieper
Now that the draft has concluded, the news should trickle in on which players have signed. The deadline to sign players is August 1. There are no longer short-season rookie ball teams, so any players that sign will either head to the Royals’ spring training complex in Arizona or be assigned to a full-season minor league team, most likely the Low-A Columbia Fireflies.

Each draft slot is assigned a value by MLB. A team can spend more or less than the slot on a player, but the total amount of money must be under the total amount of their slot value for the first ten rounds. If a team exceeds their total amount, they will be penalized. A team that exceeds their bonus pool by 0-5 percent will pay a 75 percent tax on the overage. If a team exceeds their pool by more than 5 percent, they will lose a future first-round pick. If they exceed by more than 10 percent, they will lose a second-round pick as well, plus pay a 100 percent tax on the overage. If a team exceeds their pool by 15 percent, they will lose two first-round picks, plus pay the 100 percent tax on the overage.

After the first ten rounds, players are assigned a bonus slot of $150,000. If teams sign them for more than that, it comes out of their assigned bonus pool. The Royals will have a total of $9,466,200 in their bonus pool.

We’ll be tracking and updating all the signings and bonus amounts right here.

2022 Royals draft class

Round Overall Player School Bonus Slot Difference
1 9 OF Gavin Cross Virginia Tech $5,200,200
2 49 3B Cayden Wallace University of Arkansas $1,584,100
3 87 RHP Mason Barnett Auburn University $724,300
4 115 RHP Steven Zobac Univ. of California-Berkeley $527,800
5 145 LHP Hunter Patteson University of Central Florida $394,200
6 175 C Hayden Dunhurst University of Mississippi $298,600
7 205 RHP Mack Anglin Clemson University $233,400
8 235 RHP Wesley Scott Walters State Community College $186,400
9 265 RHP Brandon Johnson University of Mississippi $163,700
10 295 OF Levi Usher University of Louisville $153,500
Total $9,466,200
11 325 RHP David Sandlin University of Oklahoma
12 355 SS Jack Pineda Baylor University
13 385 LHP Ryan Ramsey University of Maryland
14 415 RHP Ben Sears University of Houston
15 445 OF Javier Vaz Vanderbilt University
16 475 LHP Cooper McKeehan Brigham Young University
17 505 LHP Chazz Martinez University of Oklahoma
18 535 OF Milo Rushford Walden Grove HS (AZ)
19 565 RHP Tommy Szczepanski Garber HS (MI)
20 595 SS/RHP Austin Charles Stockdale HS (CA)

