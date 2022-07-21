2022 Royals draft class tracker

Now that the draft has concluded, the news should trickle in on which players have signed. The deadline to sign players is August 1. There are no longer short-season rookie ball teams, so any players that sign will either head to the Royals’ spring training complex in Arizona or be assigned to a full-season minor league team, most likely the Low-A Columbia Fireflies.

Each draft slot is assigned a value by MLB. A team can spend more or less than the slot on a player, but the total amount of money must be under the total amount of their slot value for the first ten rounds. If a team exceeds their total amount, they will be penalized. A team that exceeds their bonus pool by 0-5 percent will pay a 75 percent tax on the overage. If a team exceeds their pool by more than 5 percent, they will lose a future first-round pick. If they exceed by more than 10 percent, they will lose a second-round pick as well, plus pay a 100 percent tax on the overage. If a team exceeds their pool by 15 percent, they will lose two first-round picks, plus pay the 100 percent tax on the overage.

After the first ten rounds, players are assigned a bonus slot of $150,000. If teams sign them for more than that, it comes out of their assigned bonus pool. The Royals will have a total of $9,466,200 in their bonus pool.

We’ll be tracking and updating all the signings and bonus amounts right here.