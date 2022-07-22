Royals vs. Rays Friday game thread

The second half begins tonight as the Royals seek to end the season better than they started it. They’ll have a tough challenge with the Rays in town. The Rays have a lower payroll than the Royals, yet are 51-41 and in the top Wild Card spot right now.

The Royals get their unvaccinated ten players back, but also sticking around after the break is Nick Pratto. The top prospect rejoins the team with Edward Olivares landing on the Injured List.

Brad Keller gets the ball first for the Royals out of the break. He has pitched like an All-Star lately, with a 2.15 ERA over his last five starts, going 4-1 over that time.

We're back in action tonight with Brad Keller taking the mound vs. the Rays.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/XBQePEraU2 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 22, 2022

The Rays will start right-hander Drew Rasmussen, who converted to starting this year and is 5-3 with a 3.22 ERA in 15 starts.

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.