Nick Pratto back up, Edward Olivares to the IL

The Royals have recalled first baseman Nick Pratto and have placed outfielder Edward Olivares on the Injured List with a left quad strain. Pratto had been sent down after last weekend’s series in Toronto when the players on the restricted list were activated.

In his four games with the Royals last weekend, Pratto more than held his own, going 4-for-14 with a double and first MLB home run. He shows off impressive defense at first base, where many feel he is a plus defender. Pratto is in the starting lineup tonight.

#Royals lineup vs. Drew Rasmussen:



Melendez C

Witt Jr. SS

Benintendi LF

Dozier RF

Pasquantino DH

Merrifield 2B

Pratto 1B

Taylor CF

Lopez 3B

Keller P — David Lesky (@DBLesky) July 22, 2022

Olivares missed six weeks earlier this year with a right quad strain. When healthy, he has been a solid hitter, with a line of .303/.358/.434 and three home runs in 36 games.

If Pratto continues to play well, there will be enormous pressure to keep him at the big league level. Hunter Dozier, who had been playing first base, moves to right field tonight, and he could find regular playing time there now with Olivares out. The Royals are also expected to trade Andrew Benintendi, who is drawing a lot of trade interest from contenders, and there is increasing buzz they may trade Whit Merrifield as well.