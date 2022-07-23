Game thread XCIV: Rays at Royals

Last weekend the Royals lost three out of four but played a bunch of their top prospects and generally looked like a different club than the one that had slogged through half of the season up to that point. Last night all but one of those new players were back in the minors while the players who had made their callups necessary returned to the team and what we got was more of the same as what we had witnessed before. Pitchers who couldn’t throw strikes, a bench that lacked any kind of energy, and a loss more pointless than any the kids in Toronto could have given us.

Tonight, another of the starting pitchers who couldn’t be bothered to be available for his team in Toronto will take the mound. Brady Singer will pitch for the first time in 10 days. His last time out, he did earn a win against the Detroit Tigers while pitching six innings and allowing only one run, but he also walked five. Hardly an inspiring performance. If he walks that many Rays tonight, he’ll be unlikely to duplicate the positives from the start.

The Rays will counter with Luis Patiño. Patiño has made two “starts” this year, but neither of them lasted as long as two innings, so it’s safe to assume he’s acting as an opener here. If so, the Royals should try to take advantage of him because he’s given up runs in each of his first to attempts at opening and who knows what will happen once they reach Tampa Bay’s bulk man.

Lineups