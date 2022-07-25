Royals give Halos hell in 7-0 win

Coming off their series win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, the Kansas City Royals blanked the Angels 7-0. It marked Kansas City’s 22nd win in its last 42 games.

For the 16th time season, Zack Greinke toed the slab. Despite his season numbers, the 38-year-old right-hander had shined at Kauffman Stadium in 2022. Coming into the night, Greinke had allowed just eight runs in seven starts at home. His success continued on the bump Monday night, as he shut down eight of the first nine Angels hitters.

Zack Greinke, Gorgeous 67mph Slow Curveball. pic.twitter.com/heZk5jBzjE — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 26, 2022

Unfortunately, Noah Syndergaard was just as good on the other side. The two combined to throw 10 shutout innings to open up the game.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth that the Royals broke into the scoring column. With two outs and two men on, Michael A. Taylor poked an RBI-single to center field to make it 1-0.

MAT's base hit gives the #Royals the first lead of the night!

— Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 26, 2022

After Greinke capped off his night with a fifth consecutive scoreless frame, Amir Garrett and Jose Cuas tossed a pair of clean innings to keep the 1-0 lead in tact.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Royals busted it open. In all, they added four runs on a wild pitch, fielders choice and single from Taylor that scored two.

Heads-up play by Whit to give the #Royals a two-run lead.

— Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 26, 2022

Three RBIs tonight for Michael A. Taylor!

— Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 26, 2022

Scott Barlow logged another perfect inning in the eighth — setting Josh Staumont up to slam the door in the ninth. However, before they could finish out the night, MJ Melendez rocked his 10th home run of the season to give Kansas City it’s sixth and seventh run of the evening.

The Royals, 39-57, look to take back-to-back series tomorrow night. Angel Zerpa faces José Suarez at 7:10 p.m. CT.