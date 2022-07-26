Game 97 Thread: Angels vs. Angel (Zerpa)

In another world, Mike Trout is a superstar, a Ken Griffey Jr. or Alex Rodriguez or Derek Jeter player. Of course, Trout is the best of the three and it’s not particularly close. But Trout isn’t a superstar in part because his teams have sucked and he has played in one playoff series. See, it’s kinda hard to build your dynasty if you never win in the playoffs.

So, on one hand, I’m kinda sad that the one playoff series he ever played in the Angels didn’t win a single game. On the other hand, the Royals were the team he played against, and I am ecstatic about every second of that series. Eric Hosmer with more playoff clout than Trout—who knew.

Anyway, the Angels suck again and Trout is great again and the Royals are the ones with the rings even though they suck again also. Funny how life works.

