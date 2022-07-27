Royals Rumblings - News for July 27, 2022

Ángel Zerpa left last night’s start.

Angel Zerpa exits start with right knee discomfort Zerpa, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday to make a spot start against the Angels, exited what was tracking to be a solid outing with right knee discomfort in the top of the fifth inning. Zerpa fielded a bunt from Magneuris Sierra and then looked like he tweaked his knee delivering a pitch to Michael Stefanic. Pitching coach Cal Eldred came to the mound for a visit and immediately called manager Mike Matheny and assistant trainer Dave Iannicca. After throwing a few warmup pitches, Zerpa exited.

Salvador Pérez went 3-for-4 in last night’s Omaha Storm Chasers win, which was Omaha manager Scott Thorman’s 400th professional win as a manager. Daniel Lynch was sharp in his rehab start as well, with six strikeouts and no walks in four innings. The Chasers play today at 11:05 central time, and the opposing pitcher is Jacob DeGrom.

Craig Brown is back at it at Into the Fountains, and he relished the complete win on Monday night, starting with Zack Greinke:

With the strikeouts, Greinke reached a milestone. Specifically, with his whiff of Andrew Velazquez to close out that first time through the order, it meant that Greinke had sole possession of 20th on the all-time strikeout list. It will take pitching into 2023 for Greinke to reach the 3,000 strikeout mark. I hope he does. It’s crazy fun to watch a player climb the all-time leaderboards. In the early 90’s it seemed like every time George Brett did something, he was passing Hall of Famers. It’s been a long time. I’m not going to say this was vintage Greinke, because we’ve seen plenty of vintage Greinke and that pitcher isn’t around anymore. It was veteran Greinke. He used everything at his disposal to pitch five innings to turn over a scoreless game to the bullpen. At this point, I’ll take whatever he can give. It’s worth it.

David Lesky newslettered at Inside the Crown about the Angels making blunders, the Royals capitalizing on little things, and Nick Pratto’s patience:

The young Royals first baseman came to the plate four times last night. He ended 0-0. How rare is that? He’s just the second player this season to come to bat at last four times and not record an official at bat. Max Muncy is the other and he did make an out, but it was a sacrifice fly. The last player to come up at least four times without an at bat and without making any sort of out was Yasmani Grandal, who walked four times in four plate appearances on May 1, 2021. Since the start of 2010, only 46 players in the whole sport have done it. In Royals history, it’s now been done just nine times. The most recent was Billy Butler on July 3, 2010. He went 0-0 with two walks and two HBP.

The Cubs are rumored as sellers; though they are not cellar dwellers, they are playing less than stellar.

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ share an emotional goodbye hug as they both expect to be playing somewhere else next week pic.twitter.com/jIYq9Stvce — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 26, 2022

Contreras might wind up with the Astros.

Fernando Tatís, Jr. took live BP yesterday, a big step as he makes his way back from a wrist fracture.

With a Baltimore win and then a Boston loss, the Orioles overtook the Red Sox and moved into 4th place in the AL East.

Vanessa Lachey was asked why no contestants on Love Is Blind fall outside of a narrow array of body sizes, and her attempt at an answer wasn’t great! Kind of calls the premise of the whole show into question if all the daters are all conventionally attractive and slender!

Want to live in an expensive survivalist bunker thingie? It has its own herd of yak!

It may not have an "underground bunker with bunk beds" and "cans of beans and oatmeal," but this $30 million survivalist compound could probably get you through "if hell breaks lose," according to the seller. https://t.co/ieqw1xu3rG — Kerry Barger (@kerrybarger) July 26, 2022

My weird online obsession this week is TikTok’s Pink Sauce lady. Basically, a self-described chef on that app started selling a condiment that contains unknown ingredients, is bottled in random ways, is not consistent from one purchase to another, and...well, look at what she had to say about the FDA:

Author Mikki Kendall has tweeted about this a lot, which is how I got into it.

Two questions from Reddit today: You break into someone’s house, what are you stealing that will only mildly inconvienience them?

and

Video killed the radio star. What did the internet kill?

SOTD: Joni Mitchell performing ‘Both Sides Now’ at the Newport Folk Festival, Mitchell’s first full live set since her 2015 brain aneurysm. I am Wynonna Judd trying not to cry but still crying in the background. (please keep in mind the medical context before critiquing the vocal performance, thank you! or just go listen to the studio version if you’d prefer.)