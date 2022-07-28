Royals shutout again, waste Brady Singer’s brilliance in 1-0 walk-off loss to the Yankees

The Royals just cannot buy a run. There’s not much more to say. It cost them the final two games of their latest home stand against the Angels, but the pitching staff wasn’t tremendous either, giving up 10 runs across those games.

Tonight, however, a third consecutive shutout came at the cost of one of the best career starts from Royals starter Brady Singer, who despite tossing seven shutout innings, left with a no decision. Two innings later, Aaron Judge walked it off with a homer to center, ending a 1-0 pitcher’s duel.

Both offenses struggled throughout , with both starters looking especially sharp. Although, most starters would look sharp against this Royals offense at the moment. Singer started the game by striking out former teammate Andrew Benintendi in his first at-bat as a Yankee in what would turn out to be a pattern for Singer for the 2nd straight start.

Kansas City threatened in the 2nd with a one-out Nick Pratto triple but New York starter Jameson Taillon was able to escape unharmed. That was the best rally the Royals would see in regulation.

Singer held the Yankees hitless through 3 2⁄ 3 and cruised through his first six frames, facing just one batter more than the minimum and striking out seven New Yorker batters. Unfortunately, the Royals found little more success against Taillon.

Aside from MJ Melendez, who had two hits – including a double – and a walk against Taillon, he mostly eased through six innings of work, striking out eight batters without giving up a run. Kansas City continued a season-high 27-inning scoreless streak, but stayed in the game thanks to Singer’s second-consecutive brilliant start.

He hit a batter in the 7th, but retired the next three Yankees, including Josh Donaldson for his 10th strikeout of the evening. Prior to his July 23 start last week against the Rays, Singer had made 50 starts without recording double digit strikeouts. With his 10 strikeouts tonight, he has now done it in two consecutive starts.

Kansas City’s offense, though, simply couldn’t find anything for the third-consecutive game, leaving him with a no-decision. The Royals put the winning run on 2nd base in the visitor’s half of the 9th thanks to walks from Ryan O’Hearn and Nick Pratto, but a Maikel Garcia groundout ended the threat. He is still searching for his first Major League hit.

That was the last chance the Kansas City offense would get. Aaron Judge took a 95-MPH Scott Barlow pitch over the center field wall to give the Yankees a 1-0 walk-off win.

The loss was Kansas City’s 60th loss of the season, dropping them to 39-60. It also marks a third consecutive shutout for the offense.

Up Next: Royals at Yankees, Friday, July 29, 6:05 PM CDT. LHP Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.52) v. RHP Gerrit Cole (9-3, 3.09 ERA)