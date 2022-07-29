Royals implode in eight-run eighth-inning for 11-5 loss to Yankees

The Yankees returned from a 26-minute rain delay to score eight runs in the eighth inning for an 11-5 win over the Royals on Friday.

The Yankees jumped off to an early 1-0 lead in the first when Anthony Rizzo homered off Kris Bubic. Aaron Judge would make it 3-0 with his MLB-leading 40th home run of the year.

But Bubic would pitch well otherwise, lasting six innings, his third consecutive start of at least 6+ innings. The lefty would allow just four hits and two walks, while striking out six, throwing 51 of his 81 pitches for strikes.

The Royals offense extended their scoreless streak to 32 innings when Gerrit Cole shut them out for the first four frames. But the Royals stormed back in the fifth with a two-out rally. Maikel Garcia, Nicky Lopez, and MJ Melendez all singled to load the bases, and Whit Merrifield put the Royals on the board with a two-run single.

Salvador Perez, who returned from the Injured List on Saturday, marked his return with a three-run 424-foot blast, his twelfth of the season to make it 5-3 Royals.

The rains came to delay the game before the eighth inning, and the Yankees must have spent their time in the cages because they stormed back when play resumed. Scott Barlow struck out Aaron Judge, but allowed an infield single to Anthony Rizzo and a hit to Gleyber Torres. Maikel Garcia bobbled a ball to load the bases, and Andrew Benintendi smashed a hot shot that Nick Pratto was able to stop but unable to make a play on, allowing a score to run. Barlow then walked Aaron Hicks to push home a run to make it 5-5. Kiner-Falefa singled home a run to put the Yankees on top 6-5.

Things got out of control after that, with Aaron Judge putting the cherry on top with a grand slam off Jackson Kowar to make it 11-5.

The Royals fall to 39-61 and will face off against the Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 CT with Jonathan Heasley scheduled to pitch against Nestor Cortes Jr.