Royals vs. Tigers morning game thread

It’s Sunday morning; let’s play some ball!

By Minda Haas Kuhlmann
Oakland Athletics v Kansas City Royals Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Good morning, Royals fans!

Today’s morning matchup between the Kansas City Royals (28-48) and the Detroit Tigers (30-46) will begin at 11:05 a.m. central time.

Brady Singer gets the nod for the Royals, who hope to bounce back from yesterday’s disheartening loss.

Here’s how the Royals will line up behind him:

The Tigers will counter with this lineup behind starting pitcher Tarik Skubal:

You can watch this game with no announcers on Peacock.

