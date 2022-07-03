Royals vs. Tigers morning game thread

Good morning, Royals fans!

Today’s morning matchup between the Kansas City Royals (28-48) and the Detroit Tigers (30-46) will begin at 11:05 a.m. central time.

Brady Singer gets the nod for the Royals, who hope to bounce back from yesterday’s disheartening loss.

Here’s how the Royals will line up behind him:

Brady Singer heads to the mound for the deciding game of our series vs. the Tigers.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/aOUy472rqe — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 3, 2022

The Tigers will counter with this lineup behind starting pitcher Tarik Skubal:

Going for the series win at 12:05 p.m. on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/bdAhBuHLfH — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 3, 2022

You can watch this game with no announcers on Peacock.