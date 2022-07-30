Yankees Judge Royals unworthy once more; KC loses 8-2

The Royals have now lost all six games they’ve played against the Yankees this year and, if they lose tomorrow, will have been completely swept in a season series consisting of more than three games for the first time since they lost all seven to the 2018 Tampa Bay Rays. Aaron Judge has played in five of the six games against the Royals and hit his seventh home run against them, today. In a season where he’s already smacked 42 balls over the wall before the end of July, Kansas City still has been his favorite team to play against.

Jonathan Heasley made his return to the mound for the first time in three weeks. He allowed six runs, four earned, in only 3.1 innings. That total included a two-run shot from Aaron Judge in the second inning. The damage could have been worse if the team hadn’t turned a double play behind him in the first. The defense was garbage in the fourth inning, though. Maikel Garcia committed another error, this time on a popup, and Whit Merrifield failed to receive what could have been an inning-ending double-play throw. So I guess the defense giveth and the defense taketh away.

On the other side, Nestor Cortes didn’t have a comfortable day, but the Royals once again couldn’t string together enough hits or bash any over the close walls of New Yankee Stadium, and so he earned the win.

There’s not a lot to say about this one. The Yankees are just that much better than the Royals. That difference was once again reflected in the score today.

Notes

Maikel Garcia now has five hits in his last two games but also two errors. Here’s hoping he can correct the latter without overly affecting the former.

Whit Merrifield earned hit number 1000 today. He is the first Royal ever to debut at age 27 or older and reach that mark. Whatever else you may think of the guy, that’s an impressive achievement. Here’s hoping the Royals were hanging on for him to get that with them before they traded him away to a contender.

At this point, I’m rooting for Aaron Judge to hit a home run in every at-bat he has tomorrow. The Royals suck, but it would be kinda fun to see someone chase the single-season home run record again.

The Yankees have scored eight unearned runs out of twenty in the three games of this series so far. They’re plenty good enough without the Royals’ defense giving them free outs and runs.

The Royals will try to avoid the series and season sweep tomorrow afternoon. KC will send Zack Greinke to the mound. Greinke has been about as good as could have been expected this year, but I don’t like his odds against this lineup. The Yankees will counter with left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Yankees fans have complained about his effectiveness, but if he were pitching for KC he might very well be considered the team ace.