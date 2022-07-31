Gamethread CII: Royals at Yankees

Well, Royals fans. This is looking more and more like what we have been asking for. There are five rookies in today’s lineup. Thanks to the positional versatility favored by the Royals we will see Hunter Dozier at third, MJ Melendez in right, and Nick Pratto in left despite those not being the primary positions of any of those players. Bobby Witt Jr, who returned to the lineup yesterday and took home his first golden sombrero gets his second straight start at DH. Will it be enough to propel the Royals to their first victory over the Yankees in their final game against them of the season? Only time will tell.

One position which absolutely does not feature a rookie starter, today, is pitcher. Zack Greinke will take the mound for Kansas City. In two of his last three starts the 38-year-old had well-pitched games with nigh-identical stats. Against the Guardians and Rays he pitched five shutout innings while striking out five, walking one, and allowing three hits. In the game sandwiched between, unfortunately, he allowed four runs (three earned) against the Blue Jays in only four innings pitched. Hopefully we get something that looks more like the last start and not the pattern that is otherwise developing.

The Yankees will counter with lefty Jordan Montgomery. Jordan’s last start was something of a disaster; he couldn’t escape the third inning and gave up five runs, four earned, while taking the loss against the Mets. However, that was easily his worst start of the year and the Royals probably shouldn’t count on it becoming a thing.

As the season barrels toward the trade deadline the only transaction the Royals made between yesterday’s game and today’s was to demote Jonathan Heasley following his short start yesterday so they could recall Carlos Hernández for some bullpen depth.

Lineups