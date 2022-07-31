Filed under: Sunday Thread: Royals at Yankees Sunday in the Bronx. By Ryan Landreth Jul 31, 2022, 1:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sunday Thread: Royals at Yankees Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Unfortunately, we still have to sit through one more of these. First pitch is at 12:35. Zack Greinke in the Bronx. Please don’t pitch to Aaron Judge. More From Royals Review Royals trade Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees Reactions to the Andrew Benintendi trade The route forward is obvious for the Royals, but will they take it? Royals Rumblings - News for July 28, 2022 Game XCIX: Royals at Yankees New York Yankees Series Preview: Only the best team in the AL, no biggie Loading comments...
Loading comments...