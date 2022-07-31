 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Thread: Royals at Yankees

Sunday in the Bronx.

By Ryan Landreth
MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, we still have to sit through one more of these.

First pitch is at 12:35.

Zack Greinke in the Bronx. Please don’t pitch to Aaron Judge.

