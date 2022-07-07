Royals Rumblings - News for July 7, 2022

Bobby Witt Jr. was held out of last night’s game as a precaution after getting hit in the hand.

“Everything that we were able to see last night was the first step in being able to have a little relief,” Royals manager Mike Matheny told reporters in the dugout before Wednesday’s game. “He’s been back here already lobbying, wanting to play. He says he feels great. He’s going around shaking everybody’s hand just to prove it.”

Mike Matheny is impressed with how the rookies are faring.

“I feel the best I’ve felt this year,” Melendez said. “Just relaxed, confident. Just looking to continue that. I feel really loose and relaxed at the plate. With time, being in the big leagues for a little bit, seeing more pitchers, that’s kind of what makes me feel a little bit better now than at the beginning. Mentally, more than anything.” “Just watching his approach, it’s simple right now,” Matheny added. “Same with Bobby, when they don’t try to use too much body and just use their hands, they both have so much backspin carry on the ball when they find a barrel.”

Vinnie Pasquantino is looking forward to facing fellow Old Dominion University alum Justin Verlander.

“His face is on the wall, so you see him every day,” Pasquantino said. “There was pictures of him everywhere, and then on the outfield wall there’s a picture of him. Every big-leaguer that goes there — so I’ll get on the wall at some point — if you make it to the big leagues and you went to Old Dominion, you get your picture on the wall, which is pretty cool.”

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains is puzzled by Jonathan Heasley.

Heasley continues to confound with his lack of swing and miss stuff. He entered the game with a 22 percent whiff rate, a couple of points below league average. On Monday, he generated one whiff on his four-seamer, two on his slider and three on the change. Overall, it was a 21 percent CSW% (called strikes plus whiffs), which isn’t usually good enough to get the job done. Yet he was able to dance around trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. Of note was the fact he was able to get a couple of those swings and misses on Alvarez punchouts in the first and sixth innings. His percentiles on his page at Baseball Savant are similarly confounding. Heasley sports poor quality of contact rates along with subpar strikeout and walk rates.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report tries to project what the Royals might look like in 2023.

I think it’s really interesting that the Royals have both Nick Loftin and Michael Massey playing second base right now…Massey is a reigning Gold Glover at the position and is probably going to be there long-term, but Loftin has a ton of versatility and hasn’t played third base yet at all this season. I thought he was excellent over there in 2021 and the Royals do not have an apparent third baseman of the future at the moment. Maybe they really are working on a Jordan Groshans type of deal? I don’t know…but I’d certainly be giving Loftin a shot to earn that position going into next season.

The Royals lose pitcher Matt Peacock off waivers to the Blue Jays.

Nathan Han at the Star profiles who the Royals could take in the first round of the draft.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporters writes about some overlooked Royals prospects.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals notes the Royals are down to two top 100 prospects at MLB Pipeline.

Vanilla Ice, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd, and DJ Spinderella will hold a concert at Kauffman Stadium after the August 27 game against the Padres.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman already has ideas on who could replace Mike Matheny as manager.

Trade candidates Frankie Montas and Tyler Mahle have shoulder issues.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson is chasing a 60-double season.

Pirates lefty Jose Quintana is drawing trade interest.

The Tigers haven’t heard from pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez since he left the team for personal reasons three weeks ago.

Hal Steinbrenner says no Aaron Judge contract until after the season.

Under a new clause in the CBA, the All-Star Game could feature “legends” rewarded for their careers, like Albert Pujols.

Jeff Passan writes about the decline of the starting pitcher and what can be done about it.

Dan Szymborski has a mid-season ZIPS update for the American League.

Mike Grier of the San Jose Sharks becomes the first Black general manager in the NHL.

Chet Holmgren has a historic NBA Summer League debut.

If we colonize Mars, what happens to our trash?

Is Boris Johnson’s political career over?

It is the golden age of the aging actor.

Your song of the day is The Ramones with Sheena is a Punk Rocker.