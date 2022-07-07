Royals’ Nick Pratto named to Futures Game

First baseman Nick Pratto will represent the Royals at the Futures Game showcasing minor league talent during All-Star week in Los Angeles. For Pratto, it will be his second consecutive year in the event, having participated last year in Denver with Bobby Witt Jr.

Pratto has performed well for Triple-A Omaha, although he hasn’t put up the kind of dominant numbers that landed him on top 100 prospect lists last year. This year he is hitting .232/.363/.464 with 15 home runs in 70 games. He has been a patient hitter with a 14 percent walk rate, but has struck out 31 percent of the time. Last year, Pratto hit .259/.367/.634 with 21 home runs in 64 games for Omaha, giving him 36 home runs for the entire season.

Pratto will be managed by former Phillies All-Star shortstop Jimmy Rollins for the American League squad, while the National League squad will be managed by former Dodgers catcher and Angels manager Mike Scioscia. Pratto’s teammates will include some of the top prospects in the game such as Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson, Yankees infielders Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez, and Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. The National League squad will feature Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez, Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, Cardinals third baseman Jordan Walker, and Pirates outfielder Zac Veen, among others.

The Futures Game will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 6 p.m. CT from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It will air live on Peacock with MLB Network re-airing the game at 7:30 p.m. CT

Past Royals Futures Game Representatives:

1999 - OF Dee Brown

2000 - P Jeff Austin and P Chris George

2001 - P Chris George

2002 - SS Angel Berroa

2003 - OF Alexis Gomez and P Zack Greinke

2004 - 2B Ruben Gotay and SS Andres Blanco

2005 - 1B Justin Huber

2006 - 3B Alex Gordon and OF Billy Butler

2007 - P Luke Hochevar

2008 - P Julio Pimental

2009 - P Danny Duffy

2010 - 1B Eric Hosmer and 3B Mike Moustakas

2011 - OF Wil Myers and P Kelvin Herrera

2012 - OF Wil Myers, P Yordano Ventura, and P Jake Odorizzi

2013 - P Yordano Ventura and P Miguel Almonte

2014 - P Christian Binford

2015 - 1B Balbino Fuenmayor, SS Raul Mondesi, and 3B Cheslor Cuthbert

2016 - OF Hunter Dozier and OF Jorge Bonifacio

2017 - P Foster Griffin

2018 - OF Seuly Matias

2019 - P Brady Singer, P Kris Bubic

2020 - No game played

2021 - 1B Nick Pratto, SS Bobby Witt Jr.