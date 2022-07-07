Royals’ Nick Pratto named to Futures Game

First baseman Nick Pratto will represent the Royals at the Futures Game showcasing minor league talent during All-Star week in Los Angeles. For Pratto, it will be his second consecutive year in the event, having participated last year in Denver with Bobby Witt Jr.
Pratto has performed well for Triple-A Omaha, although he hasn’t put up the kind of dominant numbers that landed him on top 100 prospect lists last year. This year he is hitting .232/.363/.464 with 15 home runs in 70 games. He has been a patient hitter with a 14 percent walk rate, but has struck out 31 percent of the time. Last year, Pratto hit .259/.367/.634 with 21 home runs in 64 games for Omaha, giving him 36 home runs for the entire season.
Pratto will be managed by former Phillies All-Star shortstop Jimmy Rollins for the American League squad, while the National League squad will be managed by former Dodgers catcher and Angels manager Mike Scioscia. Pratto’s teammates will include some of the top prospects in the game such as Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson, Yankees infielders Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez, and Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. The National League squad will feature Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez, Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, Cardinals third baseman Jordan Walker, and Pirates outfielder Zac Veen, among others.
Rosters for the 2022 @SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game! pic.twitter.com/L6I7zxY22a— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 7, 2022
The Futures Game will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 6 p.m. CT from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It will air live on Peacock with MLB Network re-airing the game at 7:30 p.m. CT
Past Royals Futures Game Representatives:
1999 - OF Dee Brown
2000 - P Jeff Austin and P Chris George
2001 - P Chris George
2002 - SS Angel Berroa
2003 - OF Alexis Gomez and P Zack Greinke
2004 - 2B Ruben Gotay and SS Andres Blanco
2005 - 1B Justin Huber
2006 - 3B Alex Gordon and OF Billy Butler
2007 - P Luke Hochevar
2008 - P Julio Pimental
2009 - P Danny Duffy
2010 - 1B Eric Hosmer and 3B Mike Moustakas
2011 - OF Wil Myers and P Kelvin Herrera
2012 - OF Wil Myers, P Yordano Ventura, and P Jake Odorizzi
2013 - P Yordano Ventura and P Miguel Almonte
2014 - P Christian Binford
2015 - 1B Balbino Fuenmayor, SS Raul Mondesi, and 3B Cheslor Cuthbert
2016 - OF Hunter Dozier and OF Jorge Bonifacio
2017 - P Foster Griffin
2018 - OF Seuly Matias
2019 - P Brady Singer, P Kris Bubic
2020 - No game played
2021 - 1B Nick Pratto, SS Bobby Witt Jr.
Loading comments...