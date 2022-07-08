Royals vs. Guardians Friday game thread

The Royals return home for a weekend set against the Guardians, and a seven-game homestand that will be their last before the All-Star break. The Guardians have been a streaky team, but despite a lower payroll than the Royals, are right at .500 for the year and in second place.

Brady Singer goes to the mound tonight, with a 4.08 ERA in his nine starts since joining the rotation. Bobby Witt Jr. returns to the lineup after missing the last two games as a precautionary measure after getting hit in the hand by a pitch on Tuesday.

Opening up the homestand with Brady Singer on the mound vs. Cleveland.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/INY7rQCQBh — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 8, 2022

Cleveland has been terrific at developing pitchers, but Aaron Civale has not looked like a feather in their cap this year. Despite some good numbers the past few years, he has been hit pretty good this year with an ERA north of seven. You may cringe at seeing Steven Kwan in the lineup, but he’s only hitting .249/.329/.312 since his season opening-series against the Royals where he hit like Rod Carew.

Game time is at 7:10 CT with the broadcast on Bally Sports Kansas City with radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.